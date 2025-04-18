PMD forecast rain, thunderstorms in upper, central region:PMD

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP): The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain, thunderstorms, and windstorms in various parts of the country, particularly in the upper and central regions during the next 24 hours.

According to the PMD, rain accompanied by windstorms or thunderstorms is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper/Central Punjab, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Some areas may also experience heavy rainfall and hailstorms.

The PMD has warned that wind-dust storms, hailstorms, and lightning may cause damage to loose structures, including electric poles, trees, vehicles, and solar panels from today until the morning of April 20.

In Islamabad, partly cloudy conditions are expected with chances of rain, thunderstorms, and isolated hailstorms or heavy downpours.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-windstorms and thunderstorms with isolated hailstorms are likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Buner, Malakand, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram, Bajaur, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, and Khyber. Heavy rain and hailstorms are expected in several upper districts.

In Punjab, most districts will witness partly cloudy weather. Rain, wind, and thunderstorms with isolated hailstorms are forecasted in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Layyah, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Khushab, Jhang, Lahore, Kasur, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, and Sargodha. Southern Punjab may experience gusty winds and isolated storms.

Sindh and Balochistan will remain hot and dry, with strong winds likely during the forecast period.

In Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, cloudy weather is expected with rain, thunderstorms, and the likelihood of heavy rainfall or hailstorms in some areas.

Over the past 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed across most of the country, with very high temperatures in the southern regions. However, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, and Gilgit-Baltistan received rainfall.

In terms of recorded rainfall, Dir (Upper) received 08 mm, Kalam and Chitral 06 mm, Mir Khani, Pattan, and Drosh 04 mm. In Gilgit-Baltistan, Gopis recorded 07 mm, Bagrot 06 mm, Bunji and Astore 04 mm, Gilgit and Hunza 03 mm, Chilas 02 mm, and Skardu 01 mm. In Punjab, Hafizabad received 05 mm of rain.

The highest recorded temperatures on Friday were Dadu, Sibi, and Shaheed Benazirabad at 47C, while Khanpur, Padidan, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan recorded 46C.

The authorities advise the public to remain alert and take necessary precautions to avoid weather-related hazards.