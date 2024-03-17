PMD forecast dry weather in most parts of country

PMD
ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.
While partly cloudy weather is expected in northern parts of the country. Dust raising/gusty winds are likely in southern districts of Sindh and Balochistan.
According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country while cold in upper areas.
The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -07 C Kalam -05, Astor -02, Skardu and Gupis -01C.

