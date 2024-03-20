PMD advises people to take precautionary measures to avert pollen allergy in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, March 20 (APP):Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has advised the citizens to take precautionary measures in wake of the escalating pollen concentration in Rawalpindi and Islamabad areas.

The pollen concentration has started spreading in twin cities due to increase in temperature.The PMD further informed that peak of pollen concentration is expected to observe in twin cities during the last week of March 2024. The people suffering from pollen allergy are advised to take all precautionary measures in this regard.

The most abundant pollen types in Islamabad are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria. Out of all these species, Paper Mulberry shares about 97 percent of the total pollen count, and its concentration touches the extreme limits of around 45,000 per cubic meter of air, during the peak of the blossom season.