PMD advises citizens to remain cautious during dense foggy days

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP):Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has advised the citizens to remain cautious due to the dense fog continuing over the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh for the next 02 days.

The PMD said that the day temperatures are likely to remain below normal in most parts of Punjab due to dense fog.

As per the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very cold and partly cloudy in northern parts.

Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh. Frost is likely to occur at a few places in Kashmir and the Pothohar region during the morning.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold and cloudy in northern parts.

Dense fog/smog prevailed over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Gupis -06C, Leh, Kalam, Skardu -05, Gilgit, Kalat -04 and Rawalakot -03C.