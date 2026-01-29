PM Youth Programme chief meets Saudi envoy to boost jobs, education ties

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan met Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki at the Prime Minister’s Office Youth Affairs Wing on Thursday to discuss expanding employment opportunities, education collaboration and trade ties for Pakistani youth, with both sides pledging practical steps to link universities and prioritise skilled workers in Saudi Arabia.

The hour-long meeting, held amid growing Pakistan-Saudi economic partnerships, underscored Riyadh’s role as the top destination for job placements for educated and skilled Pakistani youth, Rana said.

He emphasised that providing maximum overseas employment and productive roles for the country’s youth remains the government’s foremost priority.

“An increase in Pakistan-Saudi trade activities heralds prosperity for the people of both brotherly Islamic nations,” Rana stated, calling for further actionable measures grounded in shared goals, mutual harmony and youth-centric initiatives.

The chairman affirmed both countries’ commitment to collaborative efforts, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations and elevate joint cooperation to new heights through set targets and standards.

He highlighted the Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia as a “strong bridge” between the two nations, while stressing the need to promote brotherhood and friendly ties.

Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki welcomed the Al-Ufa Foundation’s initiative to establish the “Al-Ufa International University” and proposed linking it with Saudi universities.

He noted that youth from both countries would play a pivotal role in their nations’ development