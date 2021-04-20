ISLAMABAD April 20 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday wished Manmohan Singh, former Indian prime minister, a speedy recovery from Covid 19.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister posted “Wishing ex Indian PM Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery from Covid 19.”

According to media reports, former Indian prime minister and senior leader of Congress, Singh, 88 was admitted to a hospital after tested positive for Covid 19 on Monday.