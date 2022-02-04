PM wishes happy Chinese Lunar new year

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday wished the people of China, happy Chinese Lunar new year and expressed pleasure at watching Winter Olympics in Beijing.

In an exclusive interview to CGTN television, he told, “I spent twenty years of my life playing sport and ever since I became prime minister I have no time to watch sport, even on television.”

“It is a pleasure to watch Winter Olympics in Beijing and I am really looking forward to that.”

He said, “I want to wish the people of China Happy Lunar Chinese New Year and of course it is the year of the tiger, which is my favourite animal. So I hope this coming year brings peace and prosperity to China and the rest of the world.”