PM wishes best to Pakistan’s contingent in World Nomad Games

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed his best wishes for Pakistan’s contingent participating in the 6th World Nomad Games in Bishkek.

In a post on X, he said, “Delighted to watch Pakistan’s contingent participate in the 6th World Nomad Games being held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Our athletes carry the colours of a proud nation into a celebration of heritage, skill and sportsmanship.”

“My best wishes to Team Pakistan !” he added.