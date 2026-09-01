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PM wishes best to Pakistan’s contingent in World Nomad Games

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed his best wishes for Pakistan’s contingent participating in the 6th World Nomad Games in Bishkek.

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed his best wishes for Pakistan’s contingent participating in the 6th World Nomad Games in Bishkek.
In a post on X, he said, “Delighted to watch Pakistan’s contingent participate in the 6th World Nomad Games being held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Our athletes carry the colours of a proud nation into a celebration of heritage, skill and sportsmanship.”
“My best wishes to Team Pakistan !” he added.
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