ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday welcomed President Vladimir Putin’s statement about Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), saying, it reaffirmed his message that “insulting our Holy Prophet (PBUH) is not freedom of expression.”

“We Muslims, especially Muslim leaders, must spread this message to leaders of the non-Muslim world to counter Islamophobia,” Imran Khan said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

I welcome President Putin's statement which reaffirms my message that insulting our Holy Prophet PBUH is not " freedom of expression". We Muslims, esp Muslim leaders, must spread this message to leaders of the non-Muslim world to counter Islamophobia. https://t.co/JUKKvRYBSx — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 24, 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that insulting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) did not count as freedom of expression.

“Insults to the prophet [Holy Prophet (PBUH)] are a “violation of religious freedom and the violation of the sacred feelings of people who profess Islam,” President Putin was quoted by the Russian News Agency TASS as saying on Thursday during his annual news conference.