PM warns ‘tough action’ against people fanning sectarianism

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday thanked the nation on peaceful observing of Ashura, however warned “tough action” against those fanning sectarianism.

“I want to thank our nation for the peaceful observing of Ashura in the country…Unfortunately, information has come to me of elements who tried to ignite flames of sectarianism on this occasion,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

The Prime Minister warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in spreading hate among different sects.

“I will be taking very tough action against them,” he said.