PM warmly welcomes as Chinese vice-premier arrives on a three-day visit

ISLAMABAD, July 31 (APP): Prime Minister on Monday warmly welcomed the Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng and members of his delegation as they arrived here on Sunday for a three-day visit.

At the invitation of the Government of Pakistan, the Special Envoy of President Xi Jinping, the Vice Premier of China and Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, is visiting here to attend the 10th-anniversary celebrations of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“It is my pleasure to warmly welcome the Chinese Vice-Premier H.E. He Lifeng and members of his delegation to Pakistan. They are visiting Pakistan to join us in celebrating the 10th anniversary of CPEC and witnessing first-hand the transformations brought about by this game-changing initiative,” the prime minister wrote on a microblogging site.

“During his visit, He Lifeng will call on President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif,” according to the Foreign Office spokesperson.