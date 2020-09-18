PM wants speedy development of mineral sector in Balochistan: Asim

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Friday said that after the decision of stay order by World Bank tribunal in Reko Diq case, the Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to accelerate development of mineral sector in Balochistan.

“Stay order by World Bank tribunal on $ 6 billion award against Pakistan is a great relief,” Asim Bajwa said in a tweet.

He said the Prime Minister had directed to fully support government of Balochistan for accelerating development mineral sector in a transparent manner and structured system.
Besides, he said the PM also wanted utilization of best technology, while local investors and local human resource should be involved during the development process.

