PM vows to turn Pakistan into welfare state modeled on Riyasat e Madina

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday vowed to continue struggle for turning Pakistan into a welfare state on the model of Riyasat Madina to take care of poor people, uphold justice, raise moral standards, stop corruption and preserve family system.

Speaking at the Rahmatul lil Aalameen Conference here on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi, he said “We can rise as a nation by following the guiding principles of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).”

The Prime minister said Pakistan had everything but people needed to change their path to achieve success and change Pakistan according to the model of Riyasat e Madina.

About 25 years back, Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf (PTI) was founded to struggle for a welfare state, he recalled.

He said Rahmatul lil Aalameen Authority was formed to make youth familiar about the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The authority will be headed by an experienced scholar well versed in Islamic thinking and life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he informed.

Courses on Seerat e Nabi were started in schools and the authority will monitor the curriculum, he added. “We will produce cartoons according to our culture.”

Scholars in the authority will monitor the media and an international cell would be formed to stop Islamophobia and convey the world about feelings of Muslims and their love for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he told.

Research would be done in universities on the rise of Muslim society while through special projects, citizens would be taught about eminent Muslim personalities who emphasized upon love for humanity and peace, he explained.

The PM said Rahmatul lil Aalameen scholarships would be given to students who would be doing research life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The prime minister said in the year 622 AD, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) reached Madina and in ten years he changed the map of Arabia, tens of thousands of persons converted to Islam and prevailed upon the empires of Byzantine and Persia.



He said the Holy Quran stressed on Muslims to learn from the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).



Our youth would be made aware about the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) through the new authority, he added.



He said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) raised the level of morality in society and created distinction between good and evil. Muslims of Riyasat e Madina had high moral standards and were endowed with values of justice, equity and rule of law.



The countries which moved ahead in the world had high moral standards, justice and equality, he maintained.



“Our struggle is for justice and creating a society where right prevailed and poor received justice.”

Tribesmen in Afghanistan always remained free due to their justice system and they fought all the super powers of the world, he noted.



So prevalence of justice kept the people free, he said adding system of merit was an important ingredient for a successful society.



He said Riyasat e Madina was the first welfare state which took care of the poor people and vulnerable sections of society.

Muslims brought a revolution not through sword but through change of thought, he observed. Baba Farid Ganj Shakar, Data Sahib, Khawaja Moeenuddin Chishti and others followed the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and earned love of the people, he asserted.



The PM said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) created leaders who were truthful, trust worthy and brave.



He said Allah created humans as the best of creatures, adding Muslims gave rights of property to women, made slaves part of society and treated them as their family members.



He said our Prophet (PBUH) stressed on the importance of education and Islamic countries became centers of learning.



Our Prophet (PBUH) was a blessing for the whole humanity not just for the Muslims, he stressed.

Imran Khan said in the Panama case, people were lying in the Supreme Court, if they had done so in a British Court they would have been sent to jail.



He said nobody think in Britain to buy votes and steal the public money.



“When I look at our political system, I think that our country cannot strengthen democracy and make progress without moral standards.”



The nations got destroyed when they had different rules for the rich and poor, he noted.

On the occasion, a documentary was shown on the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). It described the events which led to the creation of Riyasat Madina which protected rights of women, slaves and minorities.



The prime minister said the documentary showed the reasons why Muslims loved their Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) who brought a revolution in human society and made Muslims a great nation.



He said nine million Pakistanis living abroad had money but they could not adjust in Pakistan due to a failed system.



“If few thousand overseas Pakistanis make investment in Pakistan, we will get rid of International Monetary Fund (IMF).”



Morality could not be destroyed by bombs as was evident from Germany and Japan which rose back after world war due to high moral standards, he reminisced.



According to the experts of FACTI Panel of the United Nations, he said $ 1000 billion looted through corrupt practices every year were sent from the poor to rich countries.



He assured that people would be provided subsidy on food items, loans for houses and opening of businesses besides health cards of citizens would take care of their medical needs.



He expressed concern at the increasing sex crimes in society, adding obscenity destroyed family system in Britain.

“We have to protect our children, youth and family from the obscene culture.”



He appreciated all those who decorated and illuminated the cities especially Islamabad for celebrating Eid e Miladun Nabi.



Federal ministers, parliamentarians, religious scholars and people from all walks of life attended the conference.

Earlier, the prime minister gave away awards to best writers for their books on the Seerat of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and for reciting Naat.