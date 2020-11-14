PM vows to further control inflation as SPI on constant decline

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday resolved to bring down the inflation further citing the constant decline of Sensitive Price Index (SPI) for consecutive two weeks.

On Twitter, the prime minister said the situation in Pakistan was much better than other countries in the subcontinent.

“Our Sensitive Price Index shows a decline for 2nd consecutive week, in contrast to the situation in other parts of the subcontinent. InshaAllah, we will bring inflation further under control,” the prime minister commented on a media report showing constant high food prices in India.

According to the report, India’s retail inflation might stay high for at least three more months after hitting a six-year high in October, as excess rain has damaged standing crops and seedlings while edible oils, the country imports, have become expensive.