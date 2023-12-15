PM vows to fight against terrorism till its complete end from country’s soil

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday vowed to continue the fight against terrorism till its complete elimination from the country.

He strongly condemned the terrorist attack at a joint check post of police and the Frontier Corps in the Tank area of Dera Ismail Khan this morning.

PM Kakar paid tribute to the security forces for foiling a big plan of terrorism in the Tank Police Lines.

“The entire nation pays tribute to the valiant security personnel who sacrificed their lives for the homeland,” he said in a statement shared by the PM’s Office.

He said the brave people of Pakistan stood with their security forces in the fight against terrorism.

The prime minister prayed for the Almighty’s blessings upon the souls of the martyred troops and for the patience of their families.