PM vows to down ‘enemies of children’s health’

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on a polio team in Tank, saying the enemies of the health of the nation’s young generation would be strongly dealt with.

The prime minister condemned the killing of two policemen Sepoy Pir Rehman and Sepoy Nisar Khan as a result of the firing of terrorists on the polio team in Tank’s slum area of Kot Azam.

He expressed sympathies with the policemen who lost lives in the line of duty and said the nation paid tribute to the great sacrifices rendered by police.

PM Sharif said those involved in the attacks on the polio team wanted to make the children of the country suffer from disabilities due to the crippling disease.

He vowed to eliminate the persons pursuing such agenda and nefarious designs against the young generation.