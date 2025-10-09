PM vows to crush terrorism perpetrated from across border

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said the nation was united in its resolve to eradicate terrorism from the country and the government and armed forces will take all measures to crush the violence perpetrated from across the border.

In his opening remarks during the federal cabinet meeting here, he gave details of the recent incidents during which army officers and Jawans embraced martyrdom while conducting operations against terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij.

He said he along with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, high ranking military officers and Jawans on Wednesday attended the funeral prayers of Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Tariq and Major Tayyab Rahat.

They were among the eleven army men who embraced martyrdom in Orakzai while fighting against terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij, he added.

He said Lt Colonel Junaid wrote a new chapter of bravery as during the operation led by him 19 terrorists of Fitna al-Khwarij were eliminated.

“During another operation against Fitna Al-Khawarij, Major Sibtain Haider embraced martyrdom,” he said adding he talked to the parents and family members of the martyrs who said their sons gave their lives for the country and gained martyrdom.

He said brave officers and Jawans of Pakistan army were laying down their lives for the country during their operations against Fitna Al-Khawarij every day.

The martyrs were leaving behind their children as orphans while saving the future generations of the country, he remarked.

He said facilitators were protecting the terrorists who were coming from across the border.

He stressed that the situation had reached a critical point and the terrorists will not be spared.The martyrs drew a line with their blood while defending their country and this line could not be violated, he continued.

“The sacrifices of the martyrs will be remembered forever,” he remarked.

He said achievements of the country on the economic and diplomatic fronts will come to naught if terrorism was not eliminated. Talking about his meetings during the United Nations General Assembly session, he said Pakistan had a consistent stance on Palestine for the last 77 years.

Palestine issue remained a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, he said adding Pakistan always wanted that an immediate ceasefire should be reached in Gaza and people of Palestine should be given their right to self-determination.

He said Pakistan was among the eight Islamic countries whose leadership held a meeting with the US President Donald Trump on the issue of Palestine.

The Islamic countries also issued a joint statement which condemned the genocide carried out by Israel and demanded an immediate ceasefire, he explained. During the meeting, he said, he thanked President Trump for playing crucial role in stopping war between Pakistan and India.

Referring to the deal reached between Hamas and Israel as part of efforts to achieve peace, he said President Trump stated that the West Bank will never be annexed by Israel.He commended Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and his cabinet members for their diplomatic accomplishments and said due to their efforts Pakistan had gained more prominence in the comity of nations.

He said respect of Pakistan in the world enhanced after its armed forces under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir defeated India.

He said his recent meeting with President Trump in Washington was fruitful and productive and both sides discussed diverse bilateral issues including trade and counter terrorism.

He said China was a close and trust worthy friend which stood with Pakistan on every difficult occasion, adding Pakistan will never forget the assistance extended by China.

He said Pakistan had historic ties with Saudia Arabia for centuries and now the relationship was further expanded with the signing of a security pact between the two countries and a committee was working for a follow up on the agreement.

The Prime Minister appreciated his cabinet colleagues and associates for amicably resolving issues related to Azad Kashmir.

He also mentioned the hospitality extended to him and his delegation by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during his recent visit to Malaysia. During the visit, Malaysia announced to import meat worth $ 200 million from Pakistan, he added.

While appreciating efforts of his cabinet members and government officers for progress of Pakistan, he alluded to the Bloomberg’s report which ranked Pakistan as the second best emerging economy after Turkey.

He expressed satisfaction over the fact that remittances from overseas Pakistanis stood at $3.2 billion in September 2025 which was an increase of 11.3 percent as compared to the same month last year.