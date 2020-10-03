PM vows to bring excellence to higher education: Asim

ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Saturday that the recently inaugurated Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute was a revolutionary development for post grads in applied sciences.

Institute a revolutionary dev for post grads in applied sciences. @ImranKhanPTI vows to bring excellence to Pakistan’s higher education,linked to universities& Industry across globe.More such ventures on card https://t.co/9wzZmpp5SN — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) October 3, 2020

In his tweet, Bajwa said the Prime Minister Imran Khan had vowed to bring excellence to Pakistan’s higher education inked to universities and Industry across globe.

“More such ventures are on card”, he added.