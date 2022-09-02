PM vows govt’s all-out support for flood victims’ relief, rehabilitation

BOBAR (GHIZAR), Sep 2 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday assured the flood-stricken people that the government would not leave them alone until all of the families were rehabilitated.

The prime minister, in an interaction with the flood-affected people of Ghizar’s Bobar village, expressed condolence over the loss of lives and properties.

During the briefing, the prime minister was told that the floods had killed 17 people and damaged 249 houses in the village. Moreover, 794 animals and several orchards were also washed away during the calamity.

The prime minister assured the victims of the government’s all-out support for their relief and rehabilitation.

He said the government was making all-out efforts to ease the difficulties being faced by the people in flood-ravaged areas.

During the visit, the prime minister also distributed cheques among the flood-affected people of Shisper Glacier of Hunza at a ceremony held at Gilgit airport.

He handed over cheques of Rs0.8 million each among nine people whose houses were completely destroyed during the floods and Rs 0.5 million each among six people whose houses were partially damaged.

Advisor to PM on Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, Special Assistant Fahad Hussain and Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority Lt General Akhtar Nawaz accompanied the prime minister.