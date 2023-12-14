PM visits Yadgar-e-Shuhada, lays floral wreath to pay homage to martyrs

Muzaffarabad: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar visits the Yaadgaar-e-Shuhada to pay tribute to the martyrs, on 14 December 2023.

MUZAFFARABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday visited Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the freedom movement of Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion, the prime minister laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to the valiant soldiers of the armed forces.

PM Kakar was also presented guard of honour by a smart contingent of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Earlier, the prime minister arrived here on his two-day visit where he was received by Prime Minister AJK Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq.

The prime minister’s visit is an expression of solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the context of the confirmation by the Indian Supreme Court of India’s unilateral and illegal move regarding the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

