PM visits residences of Captain Ahmed Badar Shaheed, Lt. col Syed Kashif Ali Shaheed

PM visits residences of Captain Ahmed Badar Shaheed, Lt. col Syed Kashif Ali Shaheed

TALAGANG, Mar 18 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday visited the residence of Captain Ahmed Badar Shaheed to offer his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.

Expressing sympathies with the bereaved family, the prime minister said he was very impressed by their patience and determination.

Earlier, the prime minister also visited the residence of Lt. Colonel Syed Kashif Ali Shaheed in Rawalpindi and offered his heartfelt condolence to the family.

PM visits residences of Captain Ahmed Badar Shaheed, Lt. col Syed Kashif Ali Shaheed

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the martyrs and patience to the bereaved families to bear the loss with courage.

He said the brave jawans and officers of Pakistan Army had sacrificed their lives to safeguard their motherland.

He said the entire nation including himself pay tributes to them. “The families of martyrs are a matter of pride for the entire nation”, he remarked.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the entire nation stood shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces till complete eradication of the menace of terrorism.

Defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar also accompanied the prime minister.

By Najam ul Hassan

Najam ul Hassan is a Sr. Reporter who reports on Prime Minister, President, Foreign Office, and special assignments.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services