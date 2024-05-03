PM visits residence of Saira Afzal Tarar, offers condolences over her father’s death

PM visits residence of Saira Afzal Tarar, offers condolences over her father's death

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday visited the residence of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former MNA Saira Afzal Tarar and offered condolences over the demise of her father Afzal Hussain Tarar in Village Kolo Tarar, Hafizabad.

The prime minister prayed for the eternal peace and elevation of ranks to the departed soul in paradise, according to a press release issued by the PM Office.

On the occasion, he said Afzal Hussain Tarar’s services for the country and nation were unforgettable.

By Najam ul Hassan

Najam ul Hassan is a Sr. Reporter who reports on Prime Minister, President, Foreign Office, and special assignments.

