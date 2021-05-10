ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday suddenly visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital, took round of Covid ward and enquired about the Covid 19 treatment facilities.

The prime minister in a surprise visit, enquired the authorities and doctors on duty about the latest number of Covid 19 affected patients being treated in the dedicated ward and the daily cases.

The prime minister was apprised that a total of 121 coronavirus patients were being treated in these wards. There was sufficient and smooth supply of oxygen, it was added.

The doctors apprised the prime minister that they were witnessing decrease in the daily caseloads.

The prime minister wearing a personal protective gear visited the ward and stressed upon adherence to complete standard operating procedures.