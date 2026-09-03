PM visits Nepal Embassy, signs condolence book for flood victims; announces relief assistance

ISLAMABAD, Sep 03 (APP):Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday visited the Embassy of Nepal here and signed a condolence book opened in memory of the victims of the recent devastating flash floods and landslides that struck Nepal, in a gesture reflecting Pakistan’s solidarity with the Himalayan nation during its hour of grief.

The prime minister was received at the embassy by Nepal’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Rita Dhital. He was accompanied by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Syed Tariq Fatemi, Foreign Secretary Ambassador, Amna Baloch, and other senior government officials, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

In his message in the condolence book, Prime Minister Shehbaz conveyed Pakistan’s deepest sympathies to the government and people of Nepal, and extended heartfelt condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the tragedy.

He reiterated the sentiments he had earlier expressed to Nepali Prime Minister, Balendra Shah during a telephone call, reaffirming Pakistan’s complete solidarity with Nepal at this difficult time.

The prime minister announced that Pakistan would dispatch emergency relief assistance to Nepal later this week to support ongoing rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected areas.

Expressing confidence in Nepal’s resilience, PM Shehbaz said he hoped the people of Nepal would emerge stronger from the tragedy. He also underscored the close and long-standing fraternal ties between Pakistan and Nepal, expressing confidence that the two countries would continue to stand by each other in times of need, as they have historically done.

Ambassador Dhital thanked the Prime Minister for his kind and reassuring words of support, stating that the gesture would be long remembered by the people of Nepal. She also briefed the Prime Minister on the current state of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.