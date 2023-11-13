PM visits late Azam Khan’s residence, condoles with his family members

CHARSADDA, Nov 13 (APP):Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday visited the residence of deceased former Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan in Parang to condole with his family members.

He offered his heartfelt condolence to the sons of the deceased, Behram Azam Khan and Sikandar Azam Khan.

The prime minister offered fateha and prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace and elevation of ranks in paradise.

Paying tribute to late Azam Khan, PM Kakar said he was a capable officer and his services for the caretaker provincial government were unforgettable.

Newly appointed Caretaker Provincial Chief Minister Arshad Hussain Shah also accompanied the prime minister.

