PM visits free Atta distribution points

LAHORE, Apr 11 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited various points set up here for the distribution of free flour (Atta) bags to the needy and reviewed the overall arrangements.

The prime minister on the occasion interacted with the people, gathered at the points to receive free Atta bags under the PM’s Special Ramazan Package for the poor. He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the distribution of flour bags.

He also inquired about the problems and issues from the people and himself distributed the flour bags among them.