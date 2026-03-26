PM visits Faryal Talpur’s residence to felicitate on daughter’s wedding

KARACHI, Mar 26 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of Sindh Assembly Member Faryal Talpur in Karachi on Thursday and congratulated her and her family on the wedding of her daughter, Ayesha Talpur.

During the visit, the prime minister extended his best wishes to the family on the joyous occasion.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Governor Sindh Nihal Hashmi, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar were also present on the occasion.