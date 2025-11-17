PM visits Aftab Shaban Mirani’s residence to offer condolence

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Nov 17 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday visited the residence of former Sindh Chief Minister and Member of the National Assembly, late Aftab Shaban Mirani, and expressed condolences to the bereaved family over his passing.

The Prime Minister offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for the elevation of his ranks in the hereafter. He also extended heartfelt sympathies to the family members.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Talha Burki, and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah accompanied the Prime Minister during the visit.