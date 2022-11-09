PM urges youth to get guidance from Iqbal’s vision

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday stressed that the country’s youth needed to take inspiration from the vision and ideology of great national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

“Today, the youth of Pakistan’s need to take guidance from Iqbal’s thoughts. For this reason, we will mark November as a month to promote Iqbal’s ideology,” he said in a tweet on Iqbal’s birth anniversary.

Shehbaz Sharif mentioned that a national committee, formed by the government comprising the members well-versed on the subject of Iqbal, would work in this regard to highlight the vision of the great poet.

“We need to learn from Iqbal what the behaviour of a youth should be,” he stressed.

Paying tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the prime minister said he was not only a great philosopher, intellectual and a literary figure, but also a reciter and an interpreter of the Holy Quran.

“Iqbal’s verses are the source of intellectual and spiritual revolution, and even today, his work is inspiring the people world over,” he said.

He emphasized promoting Iqbal’s message by adopting his thoughts.