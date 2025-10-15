PM urges unified efforts to ensure food security

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has emphasized the need for joint national and international efforts to ensure the availability of adequate, balanced, and nutritious food for all, particularly in the face of growing climate challenges.

In his message on World Food Day, the prime minister said Pakistan stood in solidarity with the global community to underscore the significance of food as a basic human necessity and the collective responsibility to ensure food security for all.

“This year’s theme, ‘Better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life’, reflects the critical need for collaboration not only among countries but also across all sectors of society, including farmers, the public, policymakers, and institutions,” he stated.

He noted that agriculture plays a central role in ensuring food security, and the well-being of farmers was directly linked to the prosperity of the nation. “Farmer welfare, agricultural development, and capacity-building remain top priorities for the government.”

Highlighting the challenges posed by climate change, the prime minister pointed to unpredictable crop yields and climate-induced damage to valuable crops as key issues contributing to food shortages and financial difficulties for farmers.

He said that Pakistan was formulating an effective strategy to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change through optimal use of available resources. However, he stressed the urgent need for collaborative and coordinated global action to address these climate challenges and prevent food insecurity on a broader scale.

Referring to the recent floods, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said they had caused significant damage to agricultural production, which will inevitably affect the country’s food supply chain.

He reassured that the government was fully committed to addressing these losses and taking corrective measures.

The prime minister called upon all stakeholders to renew their commitment to addressing food insecurity, tackling the impacts of climate change, and ensuring a sustainable and resilient agricultural system for future generations.

“Let us come together — government, institutions, and the public — and play our part in ensuring that every citizen of Pakistan has access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food,” he added.