ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday stressed that keeping in view the national resources, all Pakistanis should ensure energy conservation with its effective and better utilization.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that today, the government started implementing an energy conservation plan after comprehensive consultation.

اپنے وسائل کو مدِنظر رکھتے ہوئے ہم سب پاکستانیوں کوتوانائی کی بچت اوران کامؤثراور بہتراستعمال یقینی بناناہے۔ آج حکومت نے تفصیلی مشاورت سےتوانائی کی بچت کےپلان پر عملدرآمد کا آغاز کردیا ہے۔ہمیں توانائی بچت پلان کو کامیاب بنانے کیلئے زندگی کے ہر شعبے میں اپنے طرزِ عمل کو بدلنا ہوگا — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 3, 2023

The prime minister further said that for making this plan a success, they would have to change their attitudes in every sector of life.