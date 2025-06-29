PM urges nation to strengthen parliamentary institutions

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP):Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif urged the nation to renew resolve to strengthen parliamentary institutions, safeguard democratic values, and ensure that the voices of the citizenry were truly reflected in the lawmaking process.

In a message on the International Day of Parliamentarism, he said, “The International Day of Parliamentarism, observed every year on June 30, reaffirms our global commitment to strengthening democratic institutions.”

“The day also celebrates the vital role of Parliaments in promoting inclusive governance, ensuring meaningful representation of women and youth, and embracing technological innovation in legislative practices,” he said adding, “Our Parliament occupies a central place in our democratic framework. Through its legislative authority and the vigilant work of its standing committees, Parliament ensures accountability, transparency, and oversight of the executive.”

“The Constitution of Pakistan enshrines representation of women through reserved seats under Articles 51 and 59. Our women parliamentarians have also risen to leadership positions: currently, eight women Senators and four women Members of the National Assembly serve as Chairpersons of Parliamentary Committees, breaking glass ceilings and setting an example of inclusive and empowered leadership,” he remarked.

The prime minister said, “Parliament has also remained proactive in enacting progressive legislation, particularly to advance gender equality and social protection.”

“Inclusivity has also guided our approach to governance. While preparing the Federal Budget for FY 2025–26, the government actively consulted coalition partners and welcomed contributions from across the political spectrum. This inclusive spirit is the bedrock of a healthy democracy,” he continued.

He said, “Our Parliamentarians continue to play a dynamic role in global parliamentary diplomacy. Through sustained engagement with platforms like the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), our representatives have advocated for peace, development, and international cooperation.”

“Following recent tensions in South Asia, Pakistan’s multi-party parliamentary delegation effectively projected our perspective on global forums through diplomatic outreach. Recognizing the evolving needs of modern governance, we have also embraced technology to improve parliamentary transparency and accessibility,” he added.

He said, “As we mark this important day, let us renew our resolve to strengthen parliamentary institutions, safeguard democratic values, and ensure that the voices of the citizenry are truly reflected in the lawmaking process.”