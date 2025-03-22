PM urges nation to observe Earth Hour

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday urged the nation to switch off lights at 8:30 pm on March 22 at the Earth Hour as a symbolic gesture to raise awareness.

In a message on X, he said, “Let’s unite across Pakistan – from the mountains of Swat to the shores of Gwadar as we unplug to reconnect.”

“Switch off your lights on March 22 at 8.30 pm and take part in this symbolic gesture to inspire action, raise awareness, and empower individuals, businesses and communities to adopt sustainable practices,” he added.