21.4 C
Islamabad
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalPM urges nation to observe Earth Hour
National

PM urges nation to observe Earth Hour

39
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday urged the nation to switch off lights at 8:30 pm on March 22 at the Earth Hour as a symbolic gesture to raise awareness.

In a message on X, he said, “Let’s unite across Pakistan – from the mountains of Swat to the shores of Gwadar as we unplug to reconnect.”

“Switch off your lights on March 22 at 8.30 pm and take part in this symbolic gesture to inspire action, raise awareness, and empower individuals, businesses and communities to adopt sustainable practices,” he added.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan