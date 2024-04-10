PM urges Muslims to remember Palestinians, Kashmiris on Eid-ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday urged Muslims around the world to remember their Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters who were facing the worst kind of atrocities of the occupation forces and will be constrained to enjoy the joys of Eid.

In a post on social media platform X, he said, “We all pray to Almighty Allah to ease their difficulties.”

He said, “On the joyous occasion of Eid ul-Fitr, I would like to express my felicitations to my fellow countrymen residing both at home and abroad, as well as to the entire Muslim community.”

“ As we revel in the festivities of this auspicious event, let us not forget the importance of spreading joy and sharing our blessings with those who are less fortunate.”

“May this blessed time bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to the people of our nation, the region, and the world,” he added.