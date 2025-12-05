PM urges Kyrgyz businessmen to identify areas for enhancing trade with Pakistan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday urged businessmen from Kyrgyzstan to identify areas of mutual cooperation for enhancing trade and undertaking joint ventures for investment in sectors across the Pakistani economy.

While speaking at an event of Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum, he said Pakistan have received a high level delegation from Kyrgyzstan led by its President, after a gap of 20 years.

He expressed hope that in times to come this gap will be bridged ably by both sides by visiting each other.

Talking about the meetings with the Kyrgyz leadership, he said, “We have very extensive and productive discussions on economic cooperation, culture, diplomacy, and on our shared destiny towards peace and progress.”

He said Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan will be connected through a railroad project.

“Kyrgyzstan will be connected through a wonderful and efficient railroad project from China, and Uzbekistan while Pakistan has already signed an MOU with Uzbekistan and Afghanistan in this context and this will bring benefits not only for the two countries but the entire region,” he explained.

He said Kyrgyzstan was a landlocked country and Pakistan was geographically very well placed to provide quick access to Kyrgyzstan through its ports of Karachi, Gwadar and Port Qasim. A road connectivity project between the two countries was already undertaken by National Logistics Cell, he said adding both countries will benefit from these wonderful opportunities.

He said he would encourage businessmen from Kyrgyzstan to have very effective and productive sessions with their counterparts in Pakistan and identify areas of mutual cooperation for enhancing trade and joint ventures for investment in education and health.

The Prime Minister said 8500 Pakistani students were getting education in medical universities in Kyrgyzstan. “We have agreed to have a joint mechanism to certify these doctors for work in Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan,” he informed.

He said similarly the two sides signed an MOU that will take the bilateral trade which at this point in time was a paltry sum of five million dollars only to 200 million dollars in next two years. “This will be a quantum jump in our trade relations and will augur very well for our future cooperation,” he continued.

He said Kyrgyz President was a visionary and a young and energetic leader and had really worked very hard to promote economic well being, progress and prosperity of the people of Kyrgyzstan.

He said both sides also agreed to promote cultural relations.

“Sufism is spread all over Pakistan in all provinces and we have decided to hold cultural events in the capitals of the two countries and provincial centres,” he added.

He said Pakistan supported CASA 1000 electricity transmission project.

“We appreciate achievement of Kyrgyzstan to complete their part of CASA 1000 while Pakistan’s part will be completed very soon.”

He said Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) constituted back in 2023 was Pakistan’s front face for attracting investment in Pakistan and was a one window operation to facilitate and help potential inventors from abroad and within various sectors of Pakistan.

“The government of Pakistan is fully supporting this investment centre and I will like to encourage you to get in touch with SIFC,” he added.

He asked SIFC to proactively approach businessmen in Kyrgyzstan for investment portfolios in diverse sectors including industry, agriculture, information technology, artificial intelligence and mines and minerals in Pakistan.

“Allah has blessed Pakistan with infinite natural resources and youth bulge which is a challenge as well as a great opportunity. We along with provincial governments are providing ample opportunities to our youth to have access to modern training in information technology and artificial intelligence. In vocational training, internationally recognized companies are offering international certifications so youth can go abroad and contribute in national building efforts in other countries and in Pakistan,” he added.

He said Pakistan excelled in textile and pharmaceutical industry, encouraging the Kyrgyz businessmen to meet Pakistani businessmen for discussions on how to promote joint cooperation in these areas as well as agriculture and tourism.

He pointed out that climate change was one area in which both Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan were exposed to vagaries of weather.

“Pakistan is very keen to cooperate with other countries including Kyrgyzstan to have our efforts and planning synchronised to meet this challenge in times to come,” he said adding, “We have suffered hugely in 2022 and again this year both in terms of human and economic losses.”

He urged both sides to transform their historic goodwill into strong economic bonds and usher in an era of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

In his remarks, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Nurgojo uulu Japarov said the diplomatic relations and cooperation between the two countries had increased.

He said, “We fully support the implementation of goals set under Uraan Pakistan Development Programme.”

“Strengthening and expanding international ties is crucial for economic development of every country,” he added.

He expressed confidence that both countries were set to fully realize the potential through trade and economic cooperation.

He said Kyrgyzstan was located in the heart of Eurasia and played a strategic role between Europe and Asia.

“Kyrgyzstan’s favourable geography and strategic location offers tremendous opportunities and by effectively utilizing transport, transit and other logistical advantages Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan can gain access to all global markets,” he mentioned.

“As a member of Eurasian Economic Union and with GSP+ status, Kyrgyzstan can serve as a gateway for Pakistan to Europe and Eurasian Economic Union.

While giving details about Kyrgyzstan’s economic achievements in recent years, he said he and his team made steps towards development of the country.

“Over the past five years, Kyrgyzstan’s GDP has nearly doubled and in the first ten months of this year GDP growth reached ten percent, the state budget has almost tripled and the flow of foreign investment continues to grow in our country annually,” he added.

The President said, “We are paying special attention to attracting investment in hydropower, logistics, agriculture, mining, halal industry, tourism and pharmaceutical sectors. The national development programme 2030 of Kyrgyzstan includes major projects in various sectors including finance, hydroelectric and railway.”

“We are also ready to offer land for the construction of hotels and for tourism,” he said adding his country made significant strides to promote halal food industry, innovative financial products and for the safe use of crypto currencies.

“Kyrgyzstan has recently launched a national stable coin. We are ready to cooperate with Pakistan in the field of virtual assets. According to the international chain analysis, Kyrgyzstan is ranked 19th in the world for crypto currency adoption,” he noted.

He invited Pakistani entrepreneurs to visit Kyrgyzstan to explore his country’s achievements and investment opportunities across various sectors.

He expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s readiness to build meaningful and mutually beneficial cooperation with Kyrgyzstan.