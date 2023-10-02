PM urges every section of society to play role in complete eradication of polio

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP):Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday called upon every section of the society to play role in complete eradication of polio virus from the country.

He said everyone would have to participate in this sacred task to ensure safe and healthy future of children of the country.

Chairing a meeting of the National Task Force for eradication of polio here, the prime minister directed the concerned authorities to engage religious scholars, teachers, parents and all stakeholders to become part of the polio awareness campaign in the country.

He also directed to ensure security of the polio workers during the anti-polio campaign.

Expressing satisfaction over the significant drop of polio cases in the country, the prime minister vowed to continue efforts till complete uprooting of this crippling disease from the country.

The nation would celebrate the day when every child of the country would be completely safe from this disease, the prime minister said adding that it was a fact that all the religious scholars, including Imam-e-Kaaba, had declared the polio vaccine absolutely safe and very necessary for the future of children without disabilities.

PM Kakar expressing concern over reports of polio virus in the three districts of the country, directed to run a special anti-polio campaign in areas where the polio virus had been reported.

“We are grateful to the international partners for their active participation and key support in Pakistan’s National Polio Program,” he added.

The meeting was informed that compared to the 20 cases reported in the country in 2022, only two cases had been reported this year, which was mainly due to the continuation of anti-polio campaigns at the national level.

The prime minister appreciated the ministry of health, National Task Force, provincial governments and administration, and law enforcement agencies for their tireless efforts in eradicating polio virus from the country.

All provincial chief ministers and chief secretaries informed the meeting about the current situation of the provinces and the government efforts. The meeting was also informed that Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir had bee completely free from the polio virus, however two cases were reported in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan, top officials of National Task Force, chief ministers of all provinces, chief secretaries and other high officials of concerned departments attended the meeting.