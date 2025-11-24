PM urges all citizens, youth among social & religious leaders to unite against violence on women

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has urged all the citizens including youth among all social and religious leaders and teachers to unite against violence on women to eliminate it.

In his message on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the prime minister emphasised that the country is raising its voice with the whole world to highlight this important cause as this year’s theme is “Unite to End Digital Violence against Women”.

He said this theme draws attention to the violence and harassment faced by women at various levels and platforms in the modern era and this day provides us with an opportunity to reflect and renew this commitment and unite and fight against it.

“We need to adopt a multi-pronged strategy to completely eliminate incidents of violence and harassment against women. A comprehensive strategy should not only include measures to prevent such incidents but also include compassion for the affected women and reforming the exploitative system of society,” PM Shehbaz said.

He added that the violence against women is not only a violation of humanity, basic human rights, but also a major obstacle to the peace, tranquility, development and prosperity of society. The Constitution of Pakistan, he said clearly guarantees the dignity and respect of women and provides equal rights, but still women in our society faced discrimination in many situations.

He underlined that the government recognized the International Convention on the Elimination of Violence against Women at the global level, whereas policy, legislative, administrative, institutional and other measures were being taken at the government level to protect women’s rights. These measures also include the Prime Minister’s Package for Empowering Women, he added.

The prime minister also spotlighted the government endeavours to ensure institutional support for women affected by violence. In this context, he said independent commissions have been established, including the National Human Rights Commission, the National Commission for Children and the National Commission for Women.

In addition, he said work is being done to establish women’s protection center, women’s police center, helplines and provide financial and legal assistance to women affected by violence.

He added that the government was also working for the legal protection of women and their access to justice, and would also continue to cooperate with all relevant institutions, civil society and human rights activists to ensure the protection, autonomy and prosperity of women.

However, Prime Minister Shehbaz noted that no law or government policy alone can ensure eradication of violence against women unless the protection of women is made an overall priority in society and a voice is raised against it in society.

“Our culture and civilization also include equality, respect and dignity for women and education to ensure this in every home. Let us reaffirm our firm commitment to strengthen and ensure the progress and prosperity of Pakistan so that every woman in Pakistan can realize her potential, free from any form of fear, violence, exploitation and discrimination,” he said.

The prime minister asserted that all relevant government agencies, society, governmental and non-governmental organizations and international cooperation could only ensure a safe, just and equal environment for women in Pakistan by working together.