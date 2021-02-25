File Photo

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of Federal Cabinet here on Thursday and updated the cabinet members about his visit to Sri Lanka.

Senate elections also came under discussion during the cabinet meeting, said Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz in a tweet posted on his social media account.

