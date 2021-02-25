ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of Federal Cabinet here on Thursday and updated the cabinet members about his visit to Sri Lanka.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان کی زیرصدارت وفاقی کابینہ کا اجلاس وزیر اعظم نے کابینہ کو اپنے دورہ سری لنکا کے بارے میں آگاہ کیا سینٹ الیکشن پر بھی بات چیت — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) February 25, 2021

Senate elections also came under discussion during the cabinet meeting, said Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz in a tweet posted on his social media account.