PM unveils Rs38 bn Ramazan Package for deserving families

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Saturday, formally unveiled PM’s Ramazan Package 2026 worth Rs38 billion, benefiting more than 12 million families through digital payments.

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister said that they had done away with the old distribution system last year as the stuff provided to the deserving families under the system was of low quality and people used to wait in queues, compromising their self-respect.

With the introduction of the digital system, direct cash payments were made to the deserving families under a new cashless digital system last year, he said, adding a third-party audit of Rs20billion allocated for the relief package previous year, for the deserving, found the distribution mechanism highly transparent and free from corruption.

The prime minister, in an address broadcast on national Tv channels, said that on the basis of previous years’ experience, this year, the package would be distributed with new commitment and improvement, adding each deserving family would now get an enhanced amount of Rs13,000.

He said a sum of Rs 38 billion would be distributed through wallets and digital banking in all the four provinces, Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan involving huge efforts in terms of volume and challenge.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Syed Imran Ahamd Shah said an increased amount of Rs13,000 would be provided to each deserving family while Rs10 billion had also been allocated for those already benefitted from the system.

The digital banking and cashless economy not only enhanced transparency but also saved public time and their dignity, he added.

Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Aamer Ali Ahmad said that it would be a historic relief package as the government would be rolling a comprehensive relief package based upon compassion and empathy in line with the spirit of the holy month.

He apprised that previous package amount of Rs5,000 per family was now enhanced to Rs 13,000 per family on the instruction of the prime minister.

A total amount of Rs38 billion had been earmarked for the relief package benefitting more than 12 million families and assisting about 36 million people, he added.

He said State Bank of Pakistan had also issued a framework for the distribution of the package, adding a helpline 9999, mobile app and portal had also been introduced for support.