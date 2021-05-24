ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that justice and welfare of masses were the two main principles of Riasat-e-Madina which could ensure progress and development of the country.

The prime minister was expressing his views during a meeting with Chairman of Islamic Ideology Council (IIC) Dr Qibla Ayaz and other council members who called on him here. Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, PM’s Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill and PM’s special representative Maulana Tahir Ashrafi.

During the meeting, the prime minister underlined the ICC’s important role in realizing the ideals of state of Madina.

The prime minister regretted that the West had adopted these principles and achieved progress because justice prevailed there and no one was regarded as above law.

In Pakistan, no leader had ever thought of transforming the country into a real Islamic welfare state, he added.

The prime minister said that he entered into politics to serve the poor under the principles of Riasat-e-Madina.

He said that he knew the West very well and reached to the conclusion that by following the basic guiding principles of Islam and the Sunnah of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Pakistan could be transformed into a welfare and developed country.

The prime minister observed that the western values had been different, whereas the country’s youth required guidance in this regard and referred to the role of IIC which could be very helpful.

He further said Islam had given rights to womenfolk and strength to the weaker segments of society.

By following the guiding principles of Islam, a justice system could be enforced helping them to get rid of corruption, he added.

The prime minister noted that realization of state of Madina was a continuous struggle in which role of all segments of society including religious leaders would be very significant.

The IIC chairman and members lauded the prime minister for effectively raising voice for the Tahafaz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat (SAW), building narrative against Islamophobia, and for the rights of the people of Kashmir and Palestine.