PM underlines formulation of complete roadmap to face climate change impacts

ISLAMABAD, Sept 10 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday stressed upon formulation of a comprehensive roadmap and strategy to overcome the challenges posed by climate change, which had been pummeling the country with recurrent bouts of catastrophic effects.

Addressing a meeting of the cabinet, the prime minister noted that the recent floods and rains had caused vast devastation across the country with immense human and financial losses.

Considering the climate changes impacts, they should come up with a programme as they were confronted with huge challenges which could not be overcome overnight, he added.

The prime minister, in his remarks broadcast on national Tv channels, said assessments were being made over the damages caused to different crops like wheat and cotton, adding about 1,000 lives had been lost while thousands had been rendered homeless with vast chunks of cultivable land inundated.

He said after the cabinet meeting, they were going to announce climate and agriculture emergency in the country.

The prime minister further mentioned that the danger was not yet over as the flood deluge was moving towards Sindh province.

He emphasized that the federal and provinces would contribute to compensate the losses.

Referring to Israel’s attack on a residential compound in Qatari capital Doha the other day, the prime minister said this Israeli act ‘was a naked aggression which was highly condemnable.’

He said that he had talked to Emir of State of Qatar in the wake of incident and expressed Pakistan’s solidarity with the brotherly country. The Qatari Emir expressed his gratitude for showing complete solidarity.

In Gaza, he further said the bloodbath continued unabated, claiming lives of children, women, young and the elderly, adding that in the world’s history, there was no precedent of such like cruelty and brutality as unleashed by Israel.

The prime minister, about his recent visit to China, said that they had held bilateral meetings with the Chinese leadership.

He termed the holding of business conference in China ‘very effective and good one’ and appreciated the cabinet members, SIFC, DPM/FM and officials for making the event successful.

The prime minister underscored the need of follow ups which he said was requisite and made it loud and clear that he would not ‘allow the status quo, any king of complacency, or inordinate delays,’ which had marked the country’s history in the seven and half decades.

He said Pakistan-China B2B investment conference in Beijing culminated with agreements worth $8.5 billion, marking a significant step toward reshaping bilateral economic cooperation,

The prime minister informed that under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) phase-II focus would be made on agriculture sector and China would make 85 percent investment in different projects under its umbrella while 15percent investment would be made by Pakistan.

He further said the US companies would also make investment in the exploration of mines and minerals sector in Pakistan by using modern technology, adding that they were keen on improving ties with the US, besides strengthening strategic partnership with China.

The prime minister also paid tribute to the valour of Major Adnan Aslam shaheed who embraced martyrdom while fighting with Fitna al Khwarij operatives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

He said that he had attended his funeral prayer where he met with the members of the bereaved family whose morale was very high like the late son.

The prime minister commended the officers and personnel of the security forces who were sacrificing their lives while fighting with the enemies of the country.

He also stressed upon the need of discouraging the elements who had been churning out nefarious material on social media against the security forces terming it ‘highly condemnable.’

The prime minister said it was their responsibility that they should single out and identify such elements and with unwavering commitment, root them out.

He said such repugnant attitude towards the armed forces was unbearable and termed it a ‘fitna’ which should be crushed.

The cabinet also offered Fateha for the deceased mothers of Minister Chaudhry Junaid Anwar, Sadiq Sanjrani and others.