PM, UAE’s Minister for Tolerance discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met United Arab Emirates’ Minister for Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and discussed strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

The discussions regarding the UAE’s investment in Pakistan in various sectors also came under discussion.

Sheikh Nahyan apprised the prime minister about his government’s efforts towards promoting values of tolerance and peaceful co-existence around the world.

He lauded the dedication and hard work of the Pakistani community which is significantly contributing towards the development of the UAE.

PM Shehbaz Sharif praised the historical ties between Pakistan and UAE and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to further strengthen existing bilateral engagements with the UAE in all fields including trade, investment, energy, culture and tourism.

The prime minister thanked Sheikh Nahyan for his investments in Pakistan and his trust in the people of Pakistan in running his business concerns in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

He invited him to make more investment in energy, aviation and tourism sectors and appreciated the efforts of the UAE to promote peace and stability in the regio







