PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday called President of United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to extend his best wishes and convey warm greetings on the blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

During their most warm and cordial exchanges, the Prime Minister lauded the strong bonds and close cultural, religious and historical affiliation between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

While expressing his gratitude for the warmth extended by the leadership of the UAE upon his assumption of office, the Prime Minister underscored that his government’s highest priority would be to transform the traditionally fraternal ties with the UAE into a mutually beneficial economic partnership between the two brotherly states.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reiterated UAE’s strong support to Pakistan and reaffirmed the shared desire of both sides to further strengthen these fraternal ties meaningfully.

The Prime Minister extended a warm and cordial invitation to His Highness to undertake an official visit to Pakistan. In response, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also extended a warm invitation to the Prime Minister to undertake a visit to the UAE with both leaders underscoring the importance of frequent interaction between them.