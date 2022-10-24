PM to visit Saudi Arabia today

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to Riyadh today on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

“During his stay in Riyadh, the Prime Minister will hold consultations with the Saudi Crown Prince to review the longstanding fraternal relations, with a view to further strengthening the multifaceted cooperation, especially in the economic field,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The prime minister will also attend the Saudi Future Investment Initiative Summit.