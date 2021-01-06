PM to visit Quetta to share grief with bereaved families: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would surely visit Quetta to share the grief with the bereaved families of victims of the Mach terror incident.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the enemies were behind the massacre of Hazara community miners, which were trying to create instability in the country.

Hectic efforts had already been made to eliminate the menace of terrorism in the country, he added.

The minister said the Balochistan government was extending assistance to the Hazara community in the difficult time and Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan also met the bereaved families to express solidarity with them.