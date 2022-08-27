ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday will visit Faqirani Jat, Oplano and other flood affected areas of District Sajawal in Sindh province.

The prime minister will review the rescue and relief activities and meet the flood affectees.

The chief secretary, director general provincial Disaster Management Authority, deputy commissioner and other relevant authorities will brief the prime minister on the relief operations, flood situation and rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure.