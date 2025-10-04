PM to undertake visit to Malaysia from October 5

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 04 (APP): At the invitation of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will undertake an official visit to Malaysia from 5-7 October 2025.

According to the Foreign Office, he will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Federal Ministers and senior government officials.

The visit reflects the strong and enduring strategic partnership between Pakistan and Malaysia, rooted in mutual respect, shared interests, and close cooperation across a wide range of sectors.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his Malaysian counterpart as well as discuss key regional and global developments. The two leaders will also deliberate on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade to explore opportunities for further cooperation in trade, IT & telecommunication, Halal industry, investment, education, energy, infrastructure, digital economy, and people-to-people ties.

The leaders are expected to witness the signing of agreements/MoUs for cooperation in several existing and new sectors.

This visit underscores Pakistan’s continued commitment to strengthening ties with Malaysia. It also reaffirms the importance both countries place on working together to promote peace, stability, trade and investment and sustainable development.

The Pakistan side looks forward to mutually beneficial engagements in Malaysia, building on the solid foundations of friendship and cooperation that exist between our two nations.