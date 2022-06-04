PM to take emergency measures in 24 hours to reduce load-shedding: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for an emergency plan to reduce electricity load-shedding within the next 24 hours.

In a statement on Saturday, Federal Minister Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the prime minister took stock of the entire situation in detail during a 5-hour long meeting. He was briefed on the hurdles in providing electricity to domestic and commercial consumers.

PM Shehbaz tasked a committee comprising of ministers for Energy, Petroleum, and Finance to present an actionable plan pronto. He also pledged that effective implementation of the plan to gradually reduce load-shedding would be ensured.

He directed the ministers concerned to develop a balance between domestic and industrial consumption. He directed that the plan should ensure a visible decrease in electricity load-shedding for the people of Pakistan.

APP/mhn