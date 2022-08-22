PM to review flood rescue, relief operations in Sindh, Balochistan today

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APPP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday would chair a meeting wherein he would review the ongoing rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas across the country particularly Sindh and Balochistan provinces as well as the disbursement of cash relief among the affected people.

The meeting, to be attended by senior officers, would also be briefed about the disbursement of cash relief and compensations among the flood-stricken people.

On Sunday, the prime minister had also telephonically discussed the prevailing flood situation with Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority Lt. General Akhtar Nawaz.

"جب تک آخری گھر آباد نہیں ہوجاتا میں چین سے نہیں بیٹھوں گا"

Owing to the disconnectivity of land routes due to the flood-caused destruction of road infrastructure, the rescue and relief operations were facing hiccups.

The prime minister had instructed for the provision of helicopters where the floods had damaged roads and bridges, to ensure uninterrupted relief operation.

During the meeting, the prime minister would be briefed on the ongoing relief efforts through the helicopters.

He would also review the ongoing disbursement of Rs 25,000 each among the flood-stricken families, which he had launched on Friday.