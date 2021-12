ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would participate in an opening session of the 17th extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers being held in Islamabad today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will participate in the opening session of the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers being held in Islamabad today.



Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address the session at 12pm today. — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) December 19, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan would also address the session at 12:00 p.m. today, he tweeted.